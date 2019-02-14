Long-running New York radio shock jock Howard Stern has spoken out about President Trump and the wall. Stern, a self-proclaimed friend of Trump's, has had him as a guest on his radio show numerous times.

They've spent many an on-air hour discussing a variety of lofty topics, such as which starlet has the best rack, rating women's looks from 1 to 10 and, or course, Donald's sexual conquests, divorces, etc.

But back to the wall. Stern recently was quoted as saying that Trump doesn't really care about a wall or believe that it will work. "It's just something that morons can get behind."

Mark Johnson, Lindsborg