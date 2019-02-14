This week's meeting

One year ago, Jean Plummer was planning the very first Butler County First Responder Appreciation Day. Two days prior to the event, she had a heart attack. It was because of the care, concern and quick action of the First Responders on that day, that she was able to appear before the Commission this year and invite them to the Second Annual Butler County First Responder Appreciation Day.

“It is an indication that we never know when we may need their services,” states Mrs. Plummer.

The First Responders Appreciation Day Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the El Dorado Civic Center. The guest speaker will be Attorney General Derek Schmidt. This event is open to the public and free of charge. It is sponsored by Carlson Colonial and Kirby-Morris Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Plummer expressed gratitude for the assistance she received from Emergency Management Director, Keri Korthals and Butler County Sheriff’s Clerk, Jamee Warren in preparing for the event.

David Alfaro, Butler County Community Development Director, appeared before the Commissioners informing them of the first Industrial Hemp farm to be established in Butler County. A work session is planned for the next Board meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Butler County Administrator, Will Johnson shared highlights from the meeting with El Dorado Inc. and Mr Richard Smith, property owner. Mr. Smith owns the property where Integrated Plastics Solutions, Inc (IPS) is located. He was made aware of the consequences associated with being the property owner should IPS fail to clean up and evacuate the property by the March 31st deadline.

The Commissioners discussed financial options available to IPS to help get the property cleaned up. They approved a 50% reduction in tipping fee (landfill fee) for IPS, to expire March 31st in alignment with the deadline. As there is no hazardous waste on IPS property, it was agreed that all of the materials could go to the landfill.

The Commissioners will be meet with legislators in Topeka, on Wednesday, Feb. 13th. They will be holding their annual meeting to discuss Butler County’s Legislative priorities.

Changes in elections laws effective Jan. 1, 2019 and impacting Butler County’s auditing of elections would require replacing all voting machines at a cost of $750-800,00, to be in compliance. New machines are not a currently budgeted to be replaced but County Clerk Tatum Stafford noted they can be used for the next election, which is a Special Election, but Butler County will need to have the new voting machines in place by the General Election, to be held in November 2019. A recommendation was made to bring a financing plan back to the Commission within the next 30 days.

Riley recognized

Melissa Riley, HR Director was recently recognized by the Wichita Business Journal with a 2019 HR Professionals Award. Ms. Riley was acknowledged as one of 25 “Human Resource professionals who often go beyond their job descriptions to serve the best interests of their companies and employees.” The Wichita Business Journal recognizes 25 of those leaders in the 2019 HR Professionals Awards.

2018 Annual Purchasing Card Report/ Audit NEW 2018 PCard audit presentation was tabled for one week. Vouchers were approved as were adds and abates. Misty Bruckner from WSU met with the Commission during a Strategic Planning Work Session following the regular meeting.

The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in honor of President’s Day.