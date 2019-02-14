Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "When Body Life Gets Tough," by Pastor Bob Bates.
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Life Group at Pastor Bob's home, 6:30 p.m.; Bible study, Youth Group, junior/senior high, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Bible study, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Church of Christ
1715 Pioneer Road
Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains delivering the morning lesson, "Jesus Loves Me This I Know;" the afternoon lesson will be looking at the 2019 church budget.
Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends for kids 3 years to fifth grade, 7:15 p.m.; adults and teens have their own classes.
Visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 276-2500 and leaving a message.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
619 Mary St.
Sunday: Sacrament meeting, 10 to 11 a.m.; Primary for ages 3 to 11, youth and adult Sunday school classes, 11:10 a.m. to noon; Key Scouter's meeting, 1 p.m.
Every school day: Seminary for ages 14 to 18
Monday: Family Home Evening
Tuesday: Institute, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Wolf Scouts, 5:30 p.m.; Cub Scouts, 6 p.m.; youth activities, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Learning English class, 6 p.m.
For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at (620) 875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.
First Baptist Church
1005 N. 11th St.
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching, music by the FBC band and worship leader Rex Oyler.
Monday: Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "Forgiveness..." given by Steven Lynch.
Wednesday: Children and Youth Fellowship meal, 6 p.m.; Children and youth activities, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Mary Martha's Bible study, 7 p.m.
Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Saturday: Saturday Night Lights in the Chapel, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching, 5:45 p.m.
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching; Confirmation class, Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Homestad, 3:30 p.m.; Youth group, 6 p.m.
Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, Endowment Committee meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Outreach & Evangelism, 5:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday night meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Bible study, Soul Sisters Bible study, 6 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 6:15 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.; Praise Band, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Emmaus Walk; Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; Crist-Messenger Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Noon Circle, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.; Evening Circle, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Men's Emmaus Walk
Feb. 23: Men's Emmaus Walk; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz continuing the message from Romans: "God's Rule and My Response."
Monday: Ladies Bible study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE for all ages, 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 10 a.m.; Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Valley Retirement Village
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Roy Dixon, retired pastor. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith," with the devotional message given by Stephen Madgwick. Everyone is welcome.
Grace Bible Church
2595 Jennie Barker Road
Saturday: Youth group, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service with the message, "If the World Hates You," 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday: Finding Jesus in the Old Testament, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-6701.
Presbyterian Church
1719 Texas St.
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship with Rev. Denise Pass preaching, 10:45 a.m., followed by fellowship.
Tuesday: Learn 'n Play, 5:30 p.m.; 88 Hrs Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Boy Scouts Court of Honor, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Dinner, 6 p.m., Prime Time Presbies and youth group, 6:30 p.m.; choir practice, 7:30 p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
1608 N. Belmont Place
Saturday: Chin Christian Church, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.; Chin Christian Church, 1 p.m.
Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church
2009 N. Main St.
Saturday: Vespers, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., followed by Catechumen/Inquirers instruction
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Fleming St.
Sunday: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; Youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses
Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Girl Scouts, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.; Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; midweek dinner, 5:45 p.m.; midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; (S)Hebrews Bible study, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; newsletter work time, 1 p.m.
Feb. 23: Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Bible study — "Everyone His Witness"
Feb. 24: Prayer Team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school "Everyone His Witness," 10:30 a.m.; Youth group, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses
Word of Life Church
3004 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.
Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.
ARMY Youth Group every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., ages high school to 20 years old.
For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.