Good discussion at recent meeting concerning options for North Ohio St.

The Augusta City Council hosted a workshop/ public meeting on Monday night at City Hall to get input from residents concerning North Ohio St. and options for improving the area.

Mayor Mike Rawlings stated, “I want to thank all of you folks that turned out to our workshop Monday evening to share their thoughts with the city council about the North Ohio Street options we are considering.We value the opinions of all who attended as well as those of you that responded to the Facebook poll.”