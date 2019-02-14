New exciting program at Garfield and more discussion on AMS traffic

The sense of camaraderie and identity is part of what Garfield Elementary is trying to develop with their new “House” within a school.

A number of Garfield students and staff presented a report on their new program to the Augusta School Board on Monday night.

Principal Trevor Lockamy shared that the new system at Garfield started this year and includes four houses. He explained how it works and stated that fifth graders are the leaders and the houses include a mix of students from all grade levels.

“It helps build relationships and the fifth graders are role models for the younger students,” he said.

The house system also gives children the opportunity to interact with teachers they normally would have no cause to know and creating smaller communities within the larger community where they can make stronger bonds and connections.

Other opportunities to develop leadership skills also arise from the house system. The mentoring done by the older students can help reduce bullying and other problems.

The Garfield teachers explained that a sense of inclusion and engagement in a common goal has academic benefits as well as social-emotional ones.

“They are happier and they seem to learn more.”

Recognitions

The following Augusta students were recognized for Scholastic Art Awards: Gold Key - Lexi Chinn, Faith Lundin, and Haley Magruder. Silver Key - Madison Griffith (3), Savanna Nichols, and Amber Braddy.

Fees waived

The only business item up for approval was a request from Butler County Emergency Management for the use of the Augusta High School gym and commons area for CPR training on March 23, 2019.

Board members approved the usage of facilities and waiving the fees.

AMS traffic concerns

Matt Ward, former Augusta Middle School principal and future USD 402 Superintendent, presented a report on the traffic situation at AMS.

He advised that two years ago he had worked with the City of Augusta in submitting a grant to fund a survey from KDOT. The survey would look for ways to improve the infrastructure of State St. in front of the middle school regarding safety improvements for students and drivers.

A year later, the results were sent to the City with a recommendation.

Ward explained that due to the potential cost factor to the City and the District, it has been decided to test the model prior to any major investments by the City or USD 402. The test run will include a large number of heavy duty traffic cones and moving the crosswalk location slightly south to make crossing safer for students.

USD 402 worked with the City and Department of Safety Chief Sage on the temporary model to mirror the KDOT suggestion.

The next regular BOE meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Administrative Office, 2345 Greyhound Dr.