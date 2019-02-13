BOYS
Abilene 62, Hays 48
Altoona-Midway 73, Uniontown 64
Andale 41, Wichita Collegiate 31
Andover 63, Valley Center 52
Ashland 80, Rolla 33
Attica 44, Stafford 41
Augusta 68, Circle 57
BV North 59, St. James Academy 49
BV Randolph 70, Centralia 65
Basehor-Linwood 58, DeSoto 29
Baxter Springs 65, Columbus 43
Belle Plaine 74, Chaparral 48
Beloit 62, Salina Sacred Heart 40
Berean Academy 70, Bennington 32
Bishop Miege 56, Blue Valley 47
Bonner Springs 67, KC Piper 60
Burlingame 51, Mission Valley 26
Burlington 60, Santa Fe Trail 57
Caldwell 68, Udall 35
Cedar Vale/Dexter 45, West Elk 32
Central Heights 60, Anderson County 53
Central Plains 62, Ness City 45
Chapman 62, Rock Creek 55
Cheney 49, Kingman 32
Cherryvale 72, Fredonia 56
Chetopa 62, Marmaton Valley 31
Colby 70, Goodland 45
Conway Springs 46, Douglass 33
Cornerstone Family 57, Manhattan CHIEF 52
El Dorado 56, Winfield 39
Ellsworth 55, Southeast Saline 34
Erie 67, Eureka 62
Flinthills 40, Oxford 37
Frankfort 59, Onaga 22
Galena 58, Riverton 51
Garden City 63, Dodge City 62
Garden Plain 68, Wichita Independent 61
Girard 60, Frontenac 57, 4OT
Goddard 57, Arkansas City 54
Goessel 57, Wichita Classical 51, 2OT
Great Bend 60, Hays-TMP-Marian 40
Halstead 57, Pratt 21
Haven 60, Lyons 31
Highland Park 52, Topeka Hayden 47
Hill City 76, Logan 47
Hillsboro 62, Hoisington 52
Hodgeman County 61, Ingalls 47
Holton 51, Hiawatha 45
Hoxie 54, Norton 53
Hugoton 74, Holcomb 36
Humboldt 68, Bluestem 47
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pretty Prairie 36
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Sedgwick 26
Iola 77, Osawatomie 53
KC Harmon 54, KC Washington 43
KC Wyandotte 67, KC Sumner 63
Lakeside 63, Wilson 56
Lakin 71, Elkhart 47
Larned 64, Hesston 57
Lawrence 89, SM Northwest 56
Leavenworth 56, Olathe South 51
Liberal 63, Cimarron 49
Little River 74, Pawnee Heights 46
Louisburg 49, Eudora 39
Macksville 71, Otis-Bison 52
Madison/Hamilton 43, Chase County 30
Maize 62, Hutchinson 45
Maize South 70, Andover Central 66
Marion 60, Remington 56, OT
McLouth 68, Atchison County 44
McPherson 53, Buhler 34
Minneapolis 59, Republic County 23
Moundridge 77, Ell-Saline 49
Mulvane 74, Wellington 71
Natoma 72, St. Xavier 48
Nemaha Central 51, Jefferson West 36
Nickerson 63, Smoky Valley 30
Oakley 67, Quinter 37
Olathe North 63, Olathe East 60
Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 58
Olpe 67, Northern Heights 54
Osborne 56, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Ottawa 61, Paola 38
Perry-Lecompton 46, Sabetha 44
Phillipsburg 56, Concordia 54
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Maranatha Academy 41
Pleasanton 40, Jayhawk Linn 33
Pratt Skyline 83, Burrton 46
Rawlins County 67, Golden Plains 53
Riley County 55, Council Grove 27
Rockhurst, Mo. 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 37
Rose Hill 55, Clearwater 27
Rural Vista 64, Hartford 32
SM East 59, SM West 55, OT
SM South 75, SM North 54
Salina Central 61, Derby 40
Salina South 67, Goddard-Eisenhower 63
Sedan 55, Burden Central 27
Shawnee Heights 65, KC Turner 23
Silver Lake 73, Pleasant Ridge 50
Smith Center 79, Russell 57
Solomon 49, Herington 36
Southwestern Hts. 62, Meade 41
Spearville 52, Minneola 39
St. Francis 61, Cheylin 47
St. John 57, South Central 51
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 68, Pike Valley 44
St. Mary's Academy 45, St. John's Military 32
St. Paul 64, Oswego 42
Stockton 66, La Crosse 49
Topeka 75, Emporia 66
Topeka Seaman 61, Topeka West 58, 2OT
Ulysses 51, Scott City 43
Valley Heights 68, Clifton-Clyde 65
Victoria 62, Kinsley 41
Wabaunsee 54, Rossville 45
Wallace County 50, Syracuse 31
Wamego 59, Clay Center 52, OT
Washburn Rural 54, Manhattan 34
Wellsville 80, Baldwin 52
West Franklin 60, Marais des Cygnes Valley 45
Wetmore 48, Doniphan West 39
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 40
Wichita Campus 61, Newton 45
Wichita East 81, Wichita Northwest 59
Wichita South 75, Wichita North 54
Wichita Southeast 72, Wichita Heights 64
Wichita Trinity 71, Medicine Lodge 49
Yates Center 65, Northeast-Arma 53
GIRLS
Abilene 62, Hays 48
Anderson County 55, Central Heights 25
Andover 40, Valley Center 32
Atchison County 34, McLouth 26
Attica/Argonia 55, Stafford 34
BV Northwest 49, Mill Valley 38
Baldwin 59, Wellsville 37
Baxter Springs 53, Columbus 52, OT
Belle Plaine 47, Chaparral 45
Beloit 46, Salina Sacred Heart 44
Berean Academy 42, Bennington 32
Burlingame 48, Mission Valley 40
Burlington 51, Santa Fe Trail 30
Caldwell 55, Udall 39
Caney Valley 71, Dewey, Okla. 53
Central Plains 91, Ness City 9
Centralia 69, BV Randolph 50
Centre 60, Canton-Galva 48
Chase County 57, Madison/Hamilton 28
Cheney 56, Kingman 16
Cherryvale 54, Fredonia 44
Chetopa 40, Marmaton Valley 28
Circle 36, Augusta 28
Clay Center 43, Wamego 37
Colby 32, Goodland 30
Conway Springs 46, Douglass 35
Cornerstone Family 37, Manhattan CHIEF 31
Crest 54, Southeast 52, OT
Cristo Rey, Mo. 19, KC Washington 10
DeSoto 52, Basehor-Linwood 49
Derby 64, Salina Central 30
Doniphan West 57, Wetmore 43
Ellsworth 43, Southeast Saline 39
Eureka 52, Erie 37
Fairfield 48, South Barber 44
Flinthills 39, Oxford 22
Frankfort 48, Onaga 12
Frontenac 56, Girard 45
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Garden City 46, Dodge City 40
Garden Plain 43, Wichita Independent 23
Goddard 63, Arkansas City 30
Goddard-Eisenhower 63, Salina South 35
Golden Plains 45, Rawlins County 14
Hanover 64, Washington County 33
Haven 58, Lyons 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Great Bend 49
Herington 48, Solomon 41, OT
Hesston 39, Larned 32
Hill City 50, Logan 42
Hillsboro 43, Hoisington 31
Holton 34, Hiawatha 20
Hugoton 61, Holcomb 43
Humboldt 55, Bluestem 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 29
Hutchinson Trinity 47, Sedgwick 32
Iola 43, Osawatomie 20
Jefferson West 57, Nemaha Central 42
KC Bishop Ward 46, Tonganoxie 32
KC Piper 75, Bonner Springs 20
KC Schlagle 69, Atchison 28
Kinsley 56, Victoria 39
Lakeside 50, Wilson 31
Lakin 54, Elkhart 53
Lawrence Free State 63, Olathe West 53
Liberal 60, Cimarron, Okla. 35
Little River 61, Pawnee Heights 39
Lutheran (Kansas City), Mo. 48, Heritage Christian 36
Maize 47, Hutchinson 25
Maize South 55, Andover Central 44
McPherson 62, Buhler 27
Minneapolis 54, Republic County 48
Moundridge 54, Ell-Saline 38
Newton 47, Wichita Campus 44
Nickerson 68, Smoky Valley 44
Norton 59, Hoxie 20
Oakley 53, Quinter 29
Oberlin-Decatur 40, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Olathe East 37, Olathe North 33
Olathe South 59, Leavenworth 50
Olpe 64, Northern Heights 55
Otis-Bison 55, Macksville 23
Paola 52, Ottawa 37
Phillipsburg 55, Concordia 46
Plainville 67, Ellinwood 55
Pleasant Ridge 61, Silver Lake 57
Pratt 44, Halstead 36
Pratt Skyline 46, Burrton 28
Remington 50, Marion 39
Riley County 52, Council Grove 36
Rock Creek 52, Chapman 47
Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 8
Rural Vista 47, Hartford 14
Russell 49, Smith Center 45
SM Northwest 35, Lawrence 25
Sabetha 40, Perry-Lecompton 25
Sedan 40, Burden Central 36
Shawnee Heights 61, KC Turner 28
South Central 53, St. John 31
South Gray 50, Sublette 30
Spearville 54, Minneola 32
St. Francis 47, Cheylin 38
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 54, Pike Valley 32
St. Paul 39, Oswego 32
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. Teresa's Academy, Mo. 22
Sterling 37, Inman 30
Stockton 56, La Crosse 24
Sylvan-Lucas 57, Osborne 44
Syracuse 49, Wallace County 43
Thunder Ridge 56, Lincoln 13
Topeka 62, Emporia 33
Topeka Hayden 75, Highland Park 70
Topeka Seaman 58, Topeka West 28
Trego 51, Ellis 48
Ulysses 51, Scott City 34
Uniontown 65, Altoona-Midway 20
Valley Heights 47, Clifton-Clyde 30
Wabaunsee 58, Rossville 36
Washburn Rural 54, Manhattan 51
Waverly 49, Lyndon 29
Wellington 54, Mulvane 41
West Elk 63, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24
West Franklin 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32
Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Kapaun Mount Carmel 34
Wichita Classical 37, Goessel 29
Wichita Collegiate 39, Andale 34
Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita East 40
Wichita South 55, Wichita North 17
Wichita Sunrise 53, Wichita Home School 38
Wichita Trinity 71, Medicine Lodge 56
Winfield 52, El Dorado 37
Yates Center 67, Northeast-Arma 43