An officer with the Sac and Fox Police Department was found dead in his patrol vehicle early Wednesday in northern Brown County in northeast Kansas, and at this time, foul play is not suspected, the KBI and Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

Both agencies sent news releases on Wednesday announcing the death of the officer, who hasn't been officially identified pending next of kin notification.

At about 5:58 a.m. Wednesday, a member of the Iowa Tribal Police Department discovered the officer dead in his patrol vehicle in the vicinity of 330th Road.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said the county's dispatch became concerned when the officer failed to respond to a radio check. The dispatcher requested assistance from the Iowa Tribal Police Department, who found the officer.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 6:15 a.m. to investigate the circumstances of the death. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

"At this time, foul play is not suspected, but a full investigation is being conducted," said KBI communications director Melissa Underwood in a statement.

"Our sympathies go out to the family of the officer, his department and the community he served," Merchant said in a statement.

No other details, including cause of death, was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.