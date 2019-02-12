People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Philip Joe Rivas Sr., 37, in connection with theft of property or services valued at less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions, 2/11.

Kenneth Ray Bailey, 49, in connection with theft of property or services valued at less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions, 2/11.

Justin Kristopher Boston, 32, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 2/11.

Christopher Jermaine Pinks, 44, in connection with forgery and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 2/11.

Charles Maurice Brown, 63, in connection with theft, 2/11.

Sergio Ivan Gallardo, 38, in connection with aggravated battery, 2/11.

Darren Dale McManus, 52, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 2/11.

Robert Anthony Servantez, 30, in connection with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distribution of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 2/11.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1600 blk. S.W. Buchanan, aggravated burglary, 12:41 a.m. 1/24.

1700 blk. S.E. 29th Terrace, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12:20-12:45 a.m. 2/11.

1700 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., possession of stimulant, 2:15-2:30 p.m. 9/11/18.

2500 blk. S.E. Maryland Ave., burglary, 10 p.m. 1/18-6:25 a.m. 1/19.

