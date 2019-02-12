This Friday at the Civic Center

There is still time to purchase tickets for the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Civic Center.

The Chamber has partnered this year with Kansas Strong (Kansas Oil and Natural Gas Producers) to offer a $1,000 grant to a business that has given back to the community by investing in their business through growth or innovation.

Comments are welcome on the Chamber’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced at the meeting Friday night.

The following awards will also be presented at the annual meeting:

Chamber Large Business of the Year Award

A Business with greater than 25 employees, that contributes overall to our community. They create an enjoyable work atmosphere, are active in our community and provide a valuable service or product.



Chamber Small Business of the Year Award

A Business with less than 25 employees, that contributes overall to our community. They create an enjoyable work atmosphere, are active in our community and provide a valuable service or product.



Non-Profit Excellence Award

A non-profit in our community, who has gone above and beyond in adding vitality and excellence in our community. Their efforts have helped others through their support and involvement in community projects and initiatives.



Community Champion Award

A business or employee who has gone above and beyond in donating their resources (time, money, or talent) to help a single event or cause or multiple events or causes in our community, that have had a positive impact on El Dorado.



Young Professional Award

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce is looking to recognize a Young Professional in our community who is a standout figure in their workplace and community. We recognize the value and importance of attracting and retaining our best and brightest professionals. It is our goal to see young professionals grow in this area and to continue to make an impact on the community where they live, work, and play.



