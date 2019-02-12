Paying to hire temporary staff

An emergency staffing situation at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) prompted the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) to offer additional pay to hire temporary staff to provide relief.

“This morning I declared an emergency for the El Dorado Correctional Facility due to severe and prolonged staff shortages in the uniformed ranks. Gov. Kelly convened a meeting of legislative leadership this morning in order to brief them on the situation,” said Secretary of Corrections Roger Werholtz. “I am encouraged by the concern expressed by everyone for our employees and the desire to work together to find solutions to this crisis.”

The declaration allows the department flexibility in rostering and hiring staff. The usual staff of 316 full-time equivalents has been depleted and is down by 86 full-time equivalent people, which is forcing them to consistently work excessive amounts of overtime to cover vacant shifts.

“This is a very short-term solution to an immediate problem,” Werholtz said.