PEABODY — Steven D. Holdren, 67, Peabody is dead after his Jeep was struck by a passenger train early Tuesday at Remington and 80th road near US-50 highway in Marion County.

The Southwest Chief, a long distance passenger train operated by Amtrak, was delayed more than six hours Tuesday following the crash.

According to Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft, Holdren was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. According to the sheriff's office, occupants of the train indicated that the Jeep Liberty appeared to be parked on the tracks with no lights on. The train came to a stop following the incident and workers reported the incident. According to Amtrak, the train struck the jeep at about 2:34 a.m.

According to Amtrak, a vehicle was "obstructing the path of a train" at Peabody.

"We were delayed for the police and coroner or medical examiner response and to make some repairs to the locomotive that was damaged in the incident," said Marc Magliari, Public Relations Manager for Amtrak.

There were no injuries or deaths reported aboard the train, designated as train No. 3.

Southwest Chief No. 3 was westbound towards Newton when the incident occurred.

Train No. 4, eastbound towards Topeka, was delayed in Newton while the accident was investigated and the area cleared.

"Most of the delay was to No. 3, and it was considerable," Magliari said.

The Southwest Chief is a long-distance train that connects Chicago and Los Angeles, providing one stop each direction each day to more than 30 cities in between including Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City. The Southwest Chief is the only Amtrak service in the state. Newton is the busiest Amtrak train station in the state.