Getting kindergarten students ready

A parent informational meeting about Kindergarten next year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2018, in the Augusta High School auditorium.

During that time you will need necessary documents and the enrollment process will be explained. Additionally, one of the district’s nurses will discuss required immunizations.

• The meeting is for parents/guardians. Students need not attend.

• Bring a copy of the child’s official state birth certificate.

• Bring a copy of the child’s immunization record.

In order to be enrolled in kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year, a child must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2019.

Each of the elementary schools will schedule a date and time later in April or May to talk about kindergarten, tour the building, collect the paper work, and talk about the parent questionaire, “Ages & Stages.”

An appointment for August to bring your child in will be discussed and the questionaire online for parents.