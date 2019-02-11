Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt proposed legislation Monday to block state judges from lowering prison sentences for adult sex offenders while labeling child victims the "aggressor" who contributed to the crime.

Schmidt said the bill resulted from a December decision by Leavenworth County District Court Judge Michael Gibbens who reduced the prison sentence on a 67-year-old man convicted of a sex crime against a teenager. Gibbens relied upon discretion available to judges, using it to find the teenager proactively contributed to the crime.

"No matter the child’s behavior, child victims are not responsible for the criminal conduct of adults who commit sex crimes against them," Schmidt said. "In my view, the law should reflect that simple principle."

Gibbens made the determination in the case of Raymond Soden, who was found guilty of using social media to solicit sex from minors. Soden communicated with two sisters under the age of 15 and offered cash in exchange for nude photographs of them.

During a sentencing hearing for Soden, the judge said he considered "victims in this case, in particular, were more an aggressor than a participant in the criminal conduct. They were certainly selling things monetarily that it's against the law for even an adult to sell."

Existing Kansas statute allows judges to depart downward from standard sentence guidelines by ruling the victim contributed to the criminal conduct.

Under the bill proposed by the attorney general, judges would no longer be able to rely on aggressor terminology in the law to make a downward adjustment if the victim was under the age of 14 and the offender was an adult. In instances of human trafficking, regardless of age, judges would be prohibited from making downward departures for any reason.

In Leavenworth, County Attorney Todd Thompson opposed the reduced sentence but didn't appeal the ruling because the judge acted with discretion allowed by current law. Thompson said he supported the legislation advocated by the attorney general and "working with us to immediately take action to fix it."

"When appealing a case we must remove the emotional component and focus solely on the legal argument. In this case, we do not have the legal argument," Thompson said.

Soden was sentenced to five years in prison, which was less than the standard 14 years in the state's sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had requested a 13-year sentence.