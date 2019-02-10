The new SBA Urgent Care Clinic in El Dorado has been keeping busy

El Dorado – Since opening its doors on Dec. 17, the new Susan B. Allen Urgent Care Clinic in El Dorado has been keeping busy, treating everything from the cold and flu to minor cuts and stitches.

“We are pleased with the response of the community to our new clinic in El Dorado,” said Robin Dean, SBA Director of Critical Care. “We have a steady flow of patients, with no one having too long of a wait time throughout the day.”

Since Jan. 1, 240 patients have been treated at Urgent Care, an average of 16 patients per day. In addition, 309 patients were seen at the Augusta Immediate Care during that time.

“We had heard for some time the desire to have a clinic in El Dorado like the Augusta Immediate Care Clinic,” added Cecilia Goebel, SBA Chief Nursing Officer. “Those numbers show that we are not taking patients away from the Augusta Clinic with our new Urgent Care. These are new patients seeking treatment in an urgent care setting. We are pleased to be able to meet the needs for so many in our community.”

The Urgent Care facility, located at 2710 W. Central Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. No appointment is needed.

Patients visiting the clinic will be treated by SBA’s Bill Wallace, APRN, and Caleb Grove, PA-C, as well as Dr. Crystal Faudere, Russ McCaig, PA-C, and Matt Aitchison, MPA, all from the El Dorado Clinic.

“Urgent Care Centers can be a valuable resource for patients of our community,” McCaig said. “In the event that someone has an illness/condition they deem ‘urgent’, and their primary provider is unable to accommodate them, the Urgent Care Center can treat them on a walk-in basis. Hours of operation typically extend beyond those of normal provider practice. They have on-site lab and X-ray, so patients can be seen for infections and injuries as well as sports physicals, rashes, or other conditions not deemed ‘emergent’. Patients may then be asked to follow up with their primary provider if deemed necessary.

“Urgent Care Centers help to keep patients with non-life threatening conditions from frequenting Emergency Rooms for evaluation; this helps to keep costs down for individual patients as well as for programs such as Medicare/Medicaid and helps to decrease the workload on Emergency Room staff.”

Some common conditions treated at Urgent Care include: animal and insect bites, coughs, colds, sore throats, ear aches, fever or flu-like symptoms, mild asthma, minor burns, minor cuts requiring stitches, sprains, broken bones and more.

Learn more about the new clinic at www.sbamh.com.



About Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit, general acute care hospital that includes a 24-hour physician staffed emergency department, family birth center, home health agency, dialysis center, cancer center, and a family medical care facility in Augusta. The Hospital is governed by a local board of citizens, and is accredited by the Joint Commission.

