Two important positions filled

Butler County has announced the filling of two critical Department Head positions within Butler County. Keri Korthals has been promoted to fill the vacancy of Emergency Management Director for Butler County. Korthals has been with Butler County serving as the Deputy Director of Emergency Management, and recently as the Interim Director of Emergency Management after the retirement of long- time Director Jim Schmidt.

Will Johnson, County Administrator, stated “Ms. Korthals brings a wealth of experience and lots of energy to the position and we look forward to her taking the Department to the next level.” Ms. Korthals was appointed to the position last month and the County is actively seeking to fill the position she vacated.

Frank Williams has accepted the position of Emergency Medical Services Director. Williams is currently the Program and EMS Director for LifeTeam/LifeSave and brings a wealth of experience to the position. Williams began his career in EMS in 1988 as a Paramedic with Butler County before moving to the Air Ambulance service in 2001, where he has worked since. Williams was named the 2018 Administrator of the year by the Kansas EMS Association (KEMSA). He has also served as the Chief of the Butler County Rescue Squad as a volunteer since 1988.

Butler County Administrator Will Johnson said, “We are pleased to be able to announce we are bringing one of our own back to Butler County, to serve as our next EMS Director. Mr. Williams brings great experience and leadership to the position and will continue to build upon the great reputation our Department has not only in Kansas but nationally as well.” Mr. Williams will start with the County on March 11th.





