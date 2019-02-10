Highlights from this week's meeting

This week, Melissa Riley, Butler County Human Resources Director, appeared before the Board of Butler County Commissioners to seek approval for the purchase of a Human Resources Applicant Tracking System and Onboarding Enhancement. Due to the number of employment applications received annually, Butler County requires the use of an applicant tracking system. In 2018, Butler County received 1370 applications and hired approximately 50 new employees.

The County currently uses Civic Plus for the county website and has been pleased with their services. The system would allow for the posting all positions directly to the website, attract more applicants, track and rank all applicants based on qualifications, produce relevant reports, and meet record retention requirements. Butler County currently uses HRePartners, hosted by Sedgwick County, to post open jobs and receive employment applications. Sedgwick County will be shutting down the site effective 2/28/20, due to their transition to another system that incorporates with their current HRIS. The Board approved the purchase of Civic HR Applicant Tracking System and the Onboarding Enhancement, pending approval of the contract, for a cost not to exceed $10,313.

Darryl Lutz, Director of Public Works, brought the bid award recommendation for the annual purchase of PPE uniform shirts to the Board for approval. The Public Works Department has an approved program for providing clothing or clothing reimbursement for field employees. As part of this policy, the County purchases 5 summer shirts and 5 winter shirts for each field employee.

Shirt bids are solicited from Butler County vendors that either reside in Butler County or have a place of business in Butler County. The lowest overall and complete bid was received from Well's Design. The recommendation was approved to the purchase the PPE uniform shirts for the Department of Public Works from Wells Design, Inc., El Dorado, KS in the low bid amount of $6546.00.

Mr. Lutz also presented the recommendation for the purchase of blades for motor graders and snow plows for the Public Works Department. The inventory of snow plow blades is currently low. These items are budgeted for purchase each year in the Road & Bridge Fund. Bids were received and opened from 4 vendors for snow plow and grader blades. The bids were tabulated and evaluated for conformance to specifications and the lowest bid was received from Welborn Sales in the total bid amount of $16,849.18. The Board approved the award of the bid to Welborn Sales.

The next presentation by Mr. Lutz was for approval to purchase five portable trash screens for the County Landfill. The County Landfill uses portable trash screens to catch blowing litter around the operating face of the landfill. In the past, the County has built the trash screens and has been slowly accumulating enough trash screens for protecting at least one half or more of the face of the landfill. In 2017, staff requested adding at least 10 more trash screens for the landfill. At the time, staff had evaluated the cost of fabricating trash screens versus the cost of purchasing trash screens. The cost was similar, but, constructing trash screens on-site would tie up valuable employee resources and take several months, whereas, the delivery of trash screens could occur in a few weeks. The County purchased 5 trash screens from Metta Technologies to evaluate their performance. The screens are considerably lighter than our screens, cover more area, are more effective at containing trash and are holding up very well. The screens also come with a 5-year warranty. “It’s a good product” Stated Mr. Lutz.

Commissioner Murphy asked if there would be a discount for buying 5 more as it would cost less to ship two separate orders together. The goal is to eventually buy a total of 20 screens. The board approved the purchase of 5 screens with the option to purchase 5 additional screens if the transportation costs are less. The screens are a budgeted item form the Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

Mr. Lutz also asked the Board to consider approving a planned major repair work to the Caterpillar 623 Elevating Scraper at the landfill. The Butler County Landfill operates a Caterpillar 623E Elevating Scraper purchased new in 1991. The unit has approximately 15,000 hours on the meter and has had several major repairs made over the years to keep it in good operating condition. The only major component of the scraper that has not had major work done is the scraper bowl, ejector and elevator chains. The estimated cost for the known parts and labor is $94,805.14. There are a few items in the estimate that may require an updated cost estimate once the component has been removed and inspected. The cost to replace this scraper is likely to be $800,000 - $1,000,000.

“The scraper is 28 years old, with 14,000 hours on a machine close to a million dollars to replace. It’s a solid machine...” he noted that a complete rebuild was a bargain. Structurally, the unit is in good condition and could, in theory, be kept in service for a long time by rebuilding the major components as needed. Therefore, Mr. Lutz recommended proceeding with the proposed repair work. Major repair work had been previously proposed and budgeted in the equipment CIP for 2021 in the amount of $450,000. Sufficient funds have been accumulated to proceed with rebuilding the scraper bowl assembly at this time. The Board approved the repairs for $94,805.14 with an additional $10,000 for unseen repairs.

Finally, Mr. Lutz presented a non-agenda repair item to the Board. An older mowing tractor at the North Shop was parked at end of last season because it would not shift. The Board approved repairs of the tractor, up to $14,000, with Wichita Tractor Co.

Vouchers were approved after discussion of the new Sleep Number beds purchased for the Fire Department. Adds and abates were also approved.