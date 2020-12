Dwight Gage of Salina is celebrating his 80th birthday in December! Dwight was raised near Hoisington, KS. Dwight retired from Schwan's Sales after 35 years of service as a professional truck driver. Dwight and Carolyn were married in August of 1972. Dwight is associated with the Salina Farmers Market and enjoys providing various garden produce with everyone. Please celebrate with Dwight and mail cards to 926 E. Neal Ave, Salina, KS.