Three Hays churches are teaming up to provide a "Blue Christmas" service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd.

"For some, the holiday season brings feelings of sadness, disappointment, loneliness or loss," said the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar at St. Michael’s. "This simple service acknowledges those feelings and provides a space of quiet holiness, a vocabulary of prayer and song, and a reminder that we are not alone," she added. "All are welcome."

The ecumenical service is a joint effort by St. Michael's, Trinity Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church.

Craig may be reached at rev.shay.craig@gmail.com. The Rev. Brenda Roger, pastor at Trinity Lutheran, may be reached at tlcpr@eaglecom.net.

Alzheimer’s group selling raffle tickets

The Hays Alzheimer’s Walk Group is having a raffle, with tickets being sold until Tuesday, Dec. 1. The drawing will be Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Tickets for the grand prize, one-quarter beef, are $20 per ticket. The processing, which will be done in February 2021, is being donated by Brian Staab.

Other tickets for items that have been donated by area businesses are $5 each or five tickets for $20.

Tickets and a complete list of donated items are available from Micki Armstrong at marmstrong@fhsu.edu.

Food drive to benefit Hays High Food Pantry

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will be having a drive-thru food collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 and 12.

Volunteers will remove non-perishable items from the trunks of cars in the parking lot off Eighth Street.

The drive will benefit the Hays High School Food Pantry. Suggested items are ramen noodles; pasta; macaroni and cheese; canned ravioli, tuna, chicken, and vegetables; peanut butter; jelly; fruit cups; cereal; soup; Special K protein bars; and snack, sandwich and gallon-size Ziplock bags.

Monetary donations may be mailed directly to the Hays High School Food Pantry, c/o Michelle Thacker, 2300 E. 13th, Hays, KS 67601.

The church’s food drive is being sponsored by the youth of the church, the Missions Committee, the Church and Society Committee, and Stephen Ministers.

Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

The Salvation Army is looking for people to "ring them bells" in Hays during the holiday season.

Julie Smith, the ministry’s Ellis County coordinator, said volunteers are needed to ring the traditional holiday bells and collect funds at five Hays locations through Dec. 24. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week. "We do not ring on Sundays or on holidays," Smith said. Volunteers are able to set their own hours.

The Christmas bell-ringing fundraiser is the ministry’s only source of funds in Ellis County, Smith said, and all funds raised here stay in Ellis County.

"If I don’t raise a lot of money, I can’t help a lot of people," she said. "Because of COVID, there are a lot of (aid) requests out there."

There are no age limits on volunteers, although children bell ringers must have a parent present. Volunteers may sign up by calling Smith at (785) 621-2794, go to registertoring.com, or message her on Facebook.

Donors may also mail monetary donations to her office at Salvation Army, 203 E. Seventh, Suite A, Hays, KS 676701.

Public toy-making event canceled at FHSU

The Teaming Up for Tots toy-making event at Fort Hays State University has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Allied Technology has announced.

The 31st Annual Fred P. Ruda event, which has always encouraged public participation, had been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. Instead departmental faculty and students will make this year’s wooden toy truck, which will go to children in need in the community.