Today’s Birthday (11/15/20). Your influence rises through communication this year. Consistent, disciplined efforts pay satisfying creative results. Financial changes affect a shared endeavor this winter, before your own cash flow surges. Plan for summer income delays or shortages, before collaborative efforts get lucrative. Connect and grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities beckon, yet the road presents challenges. Look for simple shortcuts. Avoid risk or hassle. Postpone travel or shopping. Discover hidden treasure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and provisions. Assess and take stock. Don’t risk savings on a whim. Postpone unnecessary expense. Simplify family needs and prioritize experiences together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Join forces to address a challenge. Romantic dreams could seem distant. Slow to navigate temporary chaos or confusion. Avoid overstimulation and overconsumption. Relax together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Illusions fade, and you can see the naked truth about your health, fitness and work. Revelations illuminate what doesn’t work. Release judgments. Stay in action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The difference between current circumstances and romantic fantasies becomes obvious. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Enjoy family and partner time. Follow your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig into domestic projects. Make a mess for dreamy results. You can see what’s missing. Avoid argument, risk or expense. Nurture your family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Breakdowns color the news. Fantasies dissipate. Revelations expose hidden truths. Consider and strategize before speaking. Adapt for unexpected plot twists. Revise and edit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action to generate income. Adapt to shifting circumstances or an unexpected financial draw. Technical breakdowns could delay things. Monitor numbers and status.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Slow for sharp corners. Illusions dissipate and flaws get revealed. Restore integrity where missing. Stay true to yourself. Speak honestly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into peaceful contemplative mode. Observe the present moment. The truth is revealed. Adjust plans and preparations. Consider the bigger picture. Meditate on it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your team for shared support. Mysteries fade to reveal hidden truths. Avoid controversy or fuss. Pull together to surpass a barrier.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a professional deadline. Things may not go as planned. Make adjustments for the latest news. Focus on practical priorities. Adapt in real time.