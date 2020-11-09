Today’s Birthday (11/09/20). Communication opens doors this year. Steady creative practices build powerful results. Collaborate to surmount a shared financial challenge this winter, before your own income rises. Summer expenses require adaptation, before your shared endeavor hits pay dirt. Create, network and share to thrive.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Luck and energy benefit your work, health and vitality. Emotions could feel sensitive. Dreams provide insight. Maintain routines and practices. Meditate, eat well and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A surprise affects your love life. Obstacles and distractions intervene. Consider the big picture. Imagine a romantic dream and share when the time is right.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected mess requires attention. Reality may not match your domestic fantasy. Restore beauty, even in small ways. Share comfort food with family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the situation. News requires adaptation. You could feel creatively stuck. Catch up on reading. Listen and learn. Things are beginning to make sense.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected circumstances affect your income and finances. Don’t push into a brick wall. Envision perfection and prepare for that. Things line up for lucrative results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow a personal dream. Envision it clearly. An obstacle could block the way. Listen to intuition. Your heart knows which way to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Avoid travel, spending or public engagements. Recent changes require adaptation. Listen to your inner wisdom. Discover hidden beauty in unexpected places.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends help out with unplanned circumstances. Connect to share challenges, resources and ideas. What’s difficult for one may be easy for another. Network and communicate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Adapt to unforeseen changes. Keep your eye on the ball. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Money saved is money earned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan an educational adventure or exploration, without pushing ahead yet. Expensive obstacles line the road. Adjust strategies and routes. Investigate options and possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strategize and revise the budget for recent changes. Impulsive purchases could prove expensive or unnecessary. Avoid financial arguments. Collaborate for a profitable opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance could sneak up on you by surprise, if you can avoid silly arguments or impulsive clashes. Charm your partner with sweetness. Relax together.