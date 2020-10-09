Today’s Birthday (10/09/20). Grow and develop through home and family this year. Disciplined practices generate domestic harmony. Educational challenges this winter motivate your writing, communications and publishing. Edit and revise carefully or issue corrections next summer, before a fascinating adventure beckons. Share love and laughter with your family circle.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t venture far from home. Avoid hidden dangers. It’s not a good time to travel. An uncomfortable situation could arise. Focus on practical priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s missing with a creative project. Emotion and logic can clash. Soften communications and listen. Craft a positive message. Share solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected development requires adaptation. Focus and act quickly to save money. Defer gratification when needed to prioritize basics first. Budget carefully for new conditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Where you find yourself may be different from where you want to be. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Review options, developments and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risk or expense and lay low. Peaceful, private settings allow for productivity. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Make plans and preparations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Diplomatic skills come in handy. Serve as referee. Keep it cool and provide stability in a volatile situation. Listen and let others know they’re heard.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus to resolve a breakdown. Don’t believe everything you hear. Listen and learn. Fact and fantasy clash. Harsh words could fly. Keep a cool head.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review plans and slow to avoid traffic or accidents. Monitor unstable conditions. When in doubt, wait and study the options. Mistakes could get expensive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep financial objectives in mind. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Avoid unnecessary expense. Don’t burn any bridges. Collaborate for a shared venture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Old beliefs get challenged. Don’t get pushy with your partner; or risk upset. Avoid costly mistakes. Keep calm and carry on. Practice loving patience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Guard your physical energy. Assumptions get challenged. Anticipate resistance. Make plans and preparations for greater comfort and ease. Rest and nurture your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impetuous moves, especially with your sweetheart. Discretion is advised. Don’t take anything for granted. Relax and save resources by having fun at home.