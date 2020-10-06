Today’s Birthday (10/06/20). Build a strong home base this year. Make domestic improvements together with consistency, organization and coordination. Choosing alternate routes with studies and travels this winter stimulates creative communications. Adapting the story around changes next summer inspires new tricks and destinations. Share extra family sweetness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working with a creative project. Revise, edit and update. Polish rough edges. Abandon a fantasy. Pursue practical objectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses. Harbor no illusions or fantasies. Don’t spend beyond what you have. Share and barter resources, time and talents. Form cooperative work alliances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow your own drummer while maintaining a healthy dose of humility. Recognize your own flaws and imperfections, without obsession. Dare to shine anyway.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider options. Weigh pros and cons. Fantasies and illusions have dissipated for a clear view. Imagine an inspiring future. Organize and plan.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Unpleasant truths with a group project can get revealed. Measure the gap between where things are, and where you want them to be. Strengthen infrastructure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider business opportunities without rose-colored glasses. Look at the unvarnished basics. Avoid risk. Rely on stable foundations and trusted partners. Act strategically to advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel conditions seem unstable. Don’t follow a fantasy. Take your exploration in new directions. Things may not go as planned. Stay flexible with the route.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review data and do the numbers. Determine what actions are needed to balance accounts and get your team into action. Take steady, small steps.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Restraint serves you well with your partner. You can see each other’s flaws and imperfections. Fantasies fade. Practice patience, compassion and a sense of humor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — In pursuit of a goal around your physical labors or health, notice what’s missing. Strengthen and grow your abilities with steady practice over time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax with people you love. Indulge in games, sports, shows and hobbies. Balance a busy schedule to prioritize time for fun. Enjoy simple pleasures.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic fantasies fade. You can see what’s not working at home. Get creative with solutions, upgrades and repairs. Clean a mess. Enjoy sweet results.