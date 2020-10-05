Today’s Birthday (10/05/20). Grow and blossom at home this year. Coordinate consistent actions to fulfill your domestic dreams. Your educational journey takes a twist this winter, leading to a burst of creative inspiration. Shifting the messaging next summer leads to a wonderful long-distance connection. Home and family center you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a research project and discover hidden dirt, lies or illusions. Don’t publish without checking multiple sources. Edit and polish communications meticulously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working with an income source, a previously-hidden mess or pretense. Develop side hustles and new markets. Barter and bargain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predictable. Push to advance a personal project. Don’t gamble on risky business. Get feedback from trusted advisors. Follow your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Hidden messes get revealed. Clean and make repairs. Plan for the future you want. Take practical steps. Patiently persist.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rely on old friends. Provide support and be supported. Teamwork can generate satisfying results. Help each other and grow community strength and resilience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead in your profession however you can. Anticipate changes. You can see what wasn’t working. Savor passion projects with potential. Stay practical.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An educational challenge presents obstacles. Illusions have faded, with truths revealed. Now you can see what you’re up against. Adapt plans and find another road.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re building for the future. The present is revealed in stark clarity. Take heart. Teach a lesson about patience, self-discipline and courage. Contribute together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with your partner. Flaws and imperfections get revealed. Dreams could seem distant. Focus on small, practical steps. Treat each other with compassion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. You can see what’s not working. Patiently practice. Small steps build satisfying accomplishments over time. Prioritize your health and work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Focus on the aspects of your work that you love. Practice your arts and talents. Share your heart, especially at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news. Hidden dirt gets revealed. You can see what’s missing. Words can help clean up a mess. Write your solutions and share them.