Today’s Birthday (10/03/20). Domestic joys highlight this year. Consistent practices plus coordinated upgrades benefit home and family. Changes alter your education or travel plans this winter, motivating a creative epiphany. Make an artistic shift next summer, leading you to explore new territory. Family bonds deepen with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your imagination. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Pick the lowest hanging fruit. Keep nurturing your garden. You’re energized.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Expect temporary confusion. Adapt to changes in real time. Keep your patience. Let your light shine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow down. Changes the next level up could affect you positively. Make time to review plans and consider circumstances from a higher perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your friends. Your team comes to the rescue. You’re supporting others. Pull together to get farther. All for one, and one for all.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to surpass a professional challenge. Action speak louder than words, which can dissipate. Adapt to changes in real time. Get moving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Classes, research and studies can get fruitful. Observe and take notes. Investigate options and clarify doubt. Sift information from different views.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take practical actions to contribute to a shared financial venture. Avoid distractions or chatter and get straight to the job at hand. Collaborate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with your partner. Give and take. Bend with the wind. Forgive miscommunications. Stay in action to keep promises and deadlines. Change direction intuitively.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Listen first before advancing, to avoid delays or errors. Notice emotional and intellectual concerns. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love. Enjoy your favorite games, shows and people. Practice your arts and talents. Share comfort food and a walk somewhere beautiful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practical action at home can generate satisfying results. Avoid distractions. Talk is cheap. Miscommunications spark easily. Clean, repair and upgrade for direct family benefit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Write down your insights and discoveries. Keep your objective in mind. Avoid complaints, gossip or whining. Clarify miscommunications immediately. Review carefully before publishing.