We all start our weekly fitness off with a focus, or a particular targeted area on our body. Some weeks the focus is on the lower body, others the core and then our upper body. Maybe it depends on a special event, something special you plan to wear, or simply because it is getting harder to buckle your jeans! Needless to say, a new week means new goals!



Our move today is an alternating upright row. This exercise will focus on your shoulders and upper back. The exercise is fairly simple for everyone depending on the amount of weight you choose. You will need a set of light to medium hand weights. Even a simple household item, such as water bottles or even cans of soup, will do.



Begin this alternating row by standing tall. Roll your shoulders back and down, and lift your chest for good posture. Tighten in the core for stability. Grip your chosen weight in each hand, extending both arms straight down and on the front side of your body, basically resting the weights against your upper thighs.



Once you are in position, you are ready to start rowing. With the weights in each hand, and your palms facing your thighs, proceed to lift and bend one elbow, drawing the weight up to your chest level.



Focusing on drawing that elbow up and out from the body, aim to get it somewhat shoulder level. Once you reach your fullest contraction, reverse the move back to the starting point.



Repeat the same movement on the opposite arm. Continue this alternating row for at least eight to 10 repetitions. Taking a small break in between each set, reevaluate the amount of weight you are using. If you need intensity, increase the amount of weight. And if the resistance is simply too difficult or slightly painful, reduce the amount of weight you are rowing.



Aim for at least three sets of these alternating rows.



This exercise is great to build strength and tone in your shoulders and upper back, helping to promote better posture.



When your weekly routine is focused on upper body, this alternating row is sure to be a hit!

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.