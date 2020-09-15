Today’s Birthday (09/15/20). Love lights your path this year. Faithful practice with beloved arts, talents, games and pursuits grows your skills. Investigations reveal greater mysteries. Shift professional strategies this winter to prioritize family blossoming. Resolve summer domestic challenges, before a career resurgence. Connect at a deeper level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your work to unscheduled changes. New information dispels old fears. Fulfill, change or revoke your promises. A walk in nature soothes and reassures you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An unplanned distraction or obstacle could impede your love life. Don’t let things get to you. Patience is golden. Prioritize fun, passion, beauty and romance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changes with domestic repairs and upgrades. Fix up your place. Putter in your garden. Clean messes. Stay flexible. Support family comfort and functionality.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Postpone travel. Study and research. Piece your story together by reading everything on the subject you can find. Network and connect with experts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t make expensive promises. Changes require adaptation. Budget to minimize risk. Consider new income sources. Add effort to optimism for a winning combination.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your patience. Personal projects could stall with a road block or obstacle. Keep a positive attitude and respectful tone. Stay calm and carry on.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Prioritize peace of mind. Allow time to process recent changes. Private introspection, organizing and planning suits your mood. Listen to trusted experts and intuition.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Community or team collaboration allows greater possibilities. Draw upon hidden resources. Keep your objective in mind. Go for substance over symbolism. Connect and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Leave misconceptions behind. Establish efficient routines now to save time and money later. Reduce risk and hassle. Planning pays off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Plan an adventure. Research options and logistics. It’s not a good time to gamble. Take a walk outside, on the lesser traveled road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Review family financial backup plans. Adjust the budget to suit the circumstances. Manage documents, applications and forms for positive cash flow. Maintain accounts together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner as you navigate unexpected changes. Help each other over a sticky patch. Kindness and a sense of humor go a long way.