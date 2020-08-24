Today’s Birthday (08/24/20). Creativity, artistry and romance blossom this year. Fun routines strengthen your relationship. Review plans with your partner. Community power gets results this summer, before romantic changes require adaptation. Winter brings new professional directions, as domesticity nurtures and comforts. Love feeds, energizes and inspires.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your main idea gets tested. Nonetheless, persist. Financial restraints irritate. Disciplined efforts pay off. Follow rules and guidelines carefully. Steady participation gets results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Articulate an inspiring possibility with your partner. What would it take? A difficult situation is making you stronger. Speculate on a dream worth investing in.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Choose work, health and fitness goals. Schedule and implement plans, one step at a time. Focus on short-term objectives and get farther than expected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get involved in something dreamy and fun. Savor a beautiful day with someone attractive. Don’t worry about long-term plans. Enjoy the present moment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with flowers and music. Invent and imagine how things might be with family members and housemates. Clean, organize and beautify your place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your creative muses sing to you. Capture what you can. The previously impossible seems newly attainable. Make plans and sketches. Edit and polish the results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Adapt to income changes. Find a lucrative opportunity and lay plans for expansion. Get help building a dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and creative. Pursue a personal passion project. Reinforce structures. Follow a dream. Keep your objective in mind and the ball in play.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risk or fuss and lay low. Leave nothing to chance. Make plans and backup plans. Organize and review where you’ve been. Plot your course.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Play by the rules. Share solutions and resources with your community. Keep a dream alive. Learn from friends and colleagues. Reaffirm a commitment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Land a dreamy professional assignment. Avoid risky business. Coordinate with your team to put the pieces together. Put your talents to work. Enjoy the process.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Study options. An exploration reveals buried treasure. Dreams come true through disciplined efforts behind the scenes. Lay the foundations for future growth.