Today’s Birthday (08/23/20). Love and passion flower this year. Disciplined practice generates satisfying results. Surprises impact travels and education. Share support with friends for common gain this summer, before shifting romantic directions. Making a career shift next winter leads to blossoming domestic renovations. Deepen family bonds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared financial ventures. Monitor budgets to maintain stability and positive cash flow. Discover clever solutions and adaptations. You’re especially creative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen bonds with your partner. Talk about recent events. Listen and bear witness. Communicate about what’s going on and support as you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share news, resources and information to benefit your work and health. Slow to navigate unexpected obstacles and avoid mistakes. Focus on details.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans and connections. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Talk about the fun you want to have together. Invent inspiring possibilities. Choose one to advance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dedicate attention to home and family. The gentle approach works best now. Support each other as you adjust to changes. New ideas arise in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into an intensive learning phase. Research solutions and adaptations. Write and share your discoveries. Study new developments. Others are grateful for the update.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and income, to balance accounts. Mull it over and find ways to maximize benefits. Opportunity hides, masquerading as change. Discover treasure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get expert support with a personal matter. Talk about how you’d love it to be. Make a style upgrade. Discover solutions and resources in conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially sensitive. Reduce noise or distractions, Find a quiet spot to review plans. Organize and sort files to make space for what’s ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies. Postpone what you can to adapt to shifting circumstances. Share resources and information. Repay favors and extend help as you can.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities and challenges. Compete for more responsibilities. Review notes and materials. Do the homework and show what you can do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review educational options. Investigate potential directions and subjects. Studies flourish. Pursue a fascinating thread, a history that seems to be repeating. Learn new tricks.