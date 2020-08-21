Today’s Birthday (08/21/20). Health and work flower this year. Consistent practice builds strength, endurance and vitality. Shift professional objectives for new markets. Intuition, plans and visions percolate this summer, motivating an excellent performance. Social limitations this winter motivate creativity, artistry, games and romance. Express your love by your actions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept and offer assistance through challenges. Harmony requires effort. Practice patience, especially with those closest to you. Try a philosophical outlook. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on work and health. Adapt to changes and revise routines. Avoid controversy or arguments. Modify your practices. Energize with good food, rest and exercise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and rest. Have fun without taking unnecessary risks. Savor comforting activities. Walk near trees. Breathe deeply. Take things one day at a time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize and reduce clutter. Make modifications to upgrade the functionality of your space. Avoid stirring up jealousies at home. Iron out household wrinkles.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deep into a favorite subject. Catch up on reading. Balance news with poetry and music. Avoid stepping on any toes. Take a creative tack.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets to adapt to changes. Lock up credit cards to avoid unnecessary expense. Choose ease over toys. Take time out for fun and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Carve out time for yourself. You’re growing stronger. Don’t try to force anything. Avoid controversy or hassle and indulge in some private pampering.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Hide into your cocoon. Don’t spend if you don’t need to. Resist impulsive moves and wait for developments. Sort and organize. Plot upcoming steps.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Restraint serves you well with a team challenge. Social limitations and obstacles abound. Write letters and share stories. Find new ways to connect for solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters occupy your time. Focus to manage a professional challenge. Keep your tone respectful. Not everyone agrees with the plan. Optimism wins.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with technical difficulties, traffic or barriers to your investigation. Adapt to unexpected changes. Revise or postpone advancement. Learn new clues by studying.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Handle administrative tasks with shared accounts. Keep your deadlines and budget. Maintain an advantage by monitoring and adjusting carefully. Guard positive cash flow.