Today’s Birthday (08/06/20). Your health and vitality blossom this year. Consistent actions build grace, strength and endurance. Career changes require adaptation. Intuitive summer insights inspire action to balance a physical challenge. Winter community barriers inspire fun and sweetness with your inner circle. Healthy practices recharge and restore you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Expand the organization of your plans. Consider dreams and visions in detail. Articulate possibilities and commitments. Consider and reflect on what you really want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow and expand your alliances and team. Contribute to a common cause. Foster friendship and collaboration. Set goals high and go for it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Previously blocked professional roads can open. Let your imagination soar. What would you really love? Study recent developments. Team up with a genius. Discuss options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a long-distance connection. Imagine, dream and visualize the results you’d like. Choose your path carefully to avoid delays or controversy. Heed recommendations and warnings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial accounts. Take action to address concerns. Check out an interesting suggestion. Accept assistance when offered. Prioritize practical options.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially persuasive. Share a dream with a partner. Brainstorm and imagine possibilities together. Strengthen foundations before increasing weight and elaboration. Focus on basics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The rules could seem to change mid-game. Take a refreshing pause. Get outside for natural inspiration. Imagine dreamy results and consider steps to realize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a dreamy connection with someone attractive. You have a secret power source. Draw upon hidden resources. The enchantment is mutual. Intimate details get revealed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Look at what you have differently. Find ways to grant new purpose to something old. Discuss domestic dreams with family and housemates. Make plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a creative dream. Articulate your vision into words and images. Share a story to touch, move and inspire people. Reveal a hidden truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A profitable project inspires. Get expert feedback. Prepare thoroughly to expand terrain. Adapt as you go. Every little bit counts. Prioritize lucrative business.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can see a path to fulfill a personal dream. Consistent efforts grow over time. Maintain momentum and upgrade the presentation. Polish design and style.