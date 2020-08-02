Today’s Birthday (08/02/20). Fortune favors health, vitality and work this year. Adjust your fitness and wellness plans. Professional changes could surprise. A summer epiphany inspires a healthy change. Winter brings a social shift, before love sweeps you off your feet. Follow your heart where it leads.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reassess professional and social challenges. Market changes require adaptation. New facts dispel old fears. Listen to intuition. Stick to basics and keep practicing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Don’t fund a crazy scheme. Heed the voice of experience. Follow rules and guidelines carefully. Research and explore.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options and massage the budget to find solutions. Don’t make wild promises or rely on unstable sources. New expenses could arise. Monitor numbers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner to adapt to changing circumstances. Conditions and expectations shift. Discipline is required. Practice and it gets easier.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Guard health and energy despite chaotic conditions. Slow for tricky terrain. Stick to solid ground. Don’t be hasty. Manage breakdowns. Profit from meticulous service.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with the ones you love. Allow others to process changes at their own pace. Love is the bottom line. Nurture each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Adjust to surprising circumstances. Rearrange objects to better serve the situation. When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen first before advancing, to avoid a communications breakdown. Follow your feelings as well as your intellect. Distractions can cause mistakes. Pay attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep generating income despite obstacles. Disagree persuasively and respectfully. Mechanical glitches could cause delays. Manage financial resources carefully. You can get what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Persevere with a personal project. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Routine provides strength. Even small steps satisfy. Treat yourself with kindness and compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and avoid controversy or conflict. Recharge batteries and clean messes. Organize and file papers. Music, nature and exercise are restorative. Meditate and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Social controversy or misunderstandings arise with little provocation. Everyone is adapting to community changes. Not everyone does things the same. Keep your patience. Pull together.