Today’s Birthday (07/22/20). Grow physical health, strength and endurance this year. Disciplined efforts generate higher performance. Changes affect your industry. Review family financial plans. Discover renewed faith and purpose this summer, before overcoming a health challenge. Adapt to social changes this winter, before falling in love. Take heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. Love is in the air. It’s easier to get what you want. Pursue passions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — For four weeks, under the Leo Sun, family comes first. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising levels of domestic bliss.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What classes do you want to take? Begin a 30-day learning phase. You’re especially brilliant this month, with the Sun in Leo. Express your views.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can generate positive cash flow over the next month. With the Sun in Leo, you’ve got a golden touch. Profit from creative efforts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re coming into your own power. Step into the spotlight this month, with the Sun in your sign. Lead with compassion. Pay it forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — You’re entering a contemplative phase. For the next four weeks, it’s easier to finish old projects. Don’t forget to take time for yourself. Breathe deeply.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to social changes under the Leo Sun. Pull together for community resiliency. Share resources and information. Help each other. Build networks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Advance your professional agenda this month, with the Sun in Leo. Your influence is growing. Business picks up in a new direction. Expand your career.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Explore new horizons this month. The Leo Sun inspires travel and investigation. Research your subject in depth. Prepare carefully and include backup plans. Discover unexpected views.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial planning pays off this month. Adapt budgets and expenses to changes with a shared venture. Pivot to address a shifting market. Communication makes a difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — With the Sun in Leo, partnership flourishes over the next month. Teach each other what’s needed. Coordinate your collaboration. Listen and learn.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — For the next four weeks, prioritize your health and work under the Leo Sun. Physical activities energize you. Practice grows and strengthens your capacities.