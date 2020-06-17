Today’s Birthday (06/17/20). Cooperative and collaborative ventures flourish this year. Regular investigation expands your perspective and understanding. Surmount a partnership hurdle and fall into a profitable opportunity. New directions with shared finances this summer lead to introspection, before winter unwraps romance and sweetness. Share and support each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A dreamy assignment raises your positive cash flow. Get creative and imaginative with practical details. You’re discovering hidden opportunities. Make an important connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check your personal course, and then it’s full speed ahead. A dream appears within view. Listen to intuition as well as support from trusted advisers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make time for private ritual and meditation to process recent transitions and changes. Conclude arrangements and complete projects before beginning the next phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Support your dream team. A shared objective tempts. Go for distance rather than speed. You can get farther together. Provide encouragement and resources. Celebrate results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to advance progress with a professional dream job. Gather support for the project. Follow a hunch. You can outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you love to learn? Consider classes and conferences. Study new territory to advance an educational dream. Explore new cultures, flavors and ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers with joint ventures. Discover hidden benefits. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Share ideas and possibilities with your partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration sparkles with inspiration and insight. Contribute to realize a shared dream. It could even get romantic. Express passion, ideas and gratitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Despite demand for your attention, prioritize health. You’re developing a new perspective. Guard time for fitness routines, good food and rest. Get support when needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A romantic dream comes into focus. Enjoy the company of someone sweet. Get into your favorite activities and flavors. Have fun with people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Imagine home renovation projects realized. Choose supplies and materials carefully. Nurture your garden and household with extra care and special treats. Pamper your family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This story is practically writing itself. Articulate the possibilities. A dreamy opportunity presents itself. Reach out to your network for partnership, support and resources.