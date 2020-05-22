Lois E. McKain is turning 96

Lois E. McKain will celebrate her 96th birthday on May 30.

She was born Lois E. Tucker and married Rex L. McKain on Dec. 25, 1941. They lived and farmed in the Delphos area most of their married life.

They have two daughters: Irene S. Amspacker (Marlin) of Kechi, and Patricia A. Dowlin, (Robert, deceased), of Glasco; four grandchildren, Troy Amspacker (Lana), of Larned, Monty Dowlin, of Cheney, Tracy Amspacker (Tammy) of Wichita, Judy Cowger (Christopher) of Liberty, MO.; and 10 great grandchildren.

Lois moved to EagleCrest Retirement Community in Salina after Rex passed away.

Because of the COVID 19 issues a family celebration will be held at a later date. Her family is asking for a card shower to help Lois celebrate while quarantined. Cards may be sent to Lois McKain, EagleCrest, 1501 E. Magnolia Road, Apt. 106, Salina, Kansas 67401.