Today’s Birthday (05/16/20). Make bold discoveries this year. Consistent practice hones your professional skills. Managing shared financial transitions this summer strengthens alliances and networks. Begin new adventures. Find solutions for shifting income sources, inspiring extra growth for shared accounts this winter. Grow through investigation, research and higher education.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Harmony may require effort. Hold an idealist to the facts. Peaceful rituals can relieve stress. Give in to daydreaming and fall into a brilliant idea.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Set high goals with your team. Don’t fund a fantasy; wait until the details and logistics are managed. Some problems will resolve themselves. Others require collaboration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative to manage professional challenges. Connect with industry and trade groups. Form new alliances. Avoid risky business. Imagine perfection and collaborate. Provide leadership.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — The destinations you planned seem elusive. Align logic with emotion. Dreams and fantasies don’t match reality. Costs may be higher than anticipated. Postpone and reconfigure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Financial priorities have your attention. Think outside the box. Find an unmet need and provide it. Connect and collaborate. People remember who the helpers are.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — It may take disruption and a mess to create something new. Avoid stepping on anyone else’s toes. Collaborate with someone who can see your blind spots.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause. Get extra sleep and take peaceful time for yourself. Exercise, good food and nature feed your mind, body and spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The rules could seem to change, mid-game. Indulge your creative imagination. The previously impossible seems newly attainable. Get support from your inner circle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A home improvement with long-lasting value may require a short-term mess. Spend carefully. Give new life to something with a previous purpose. Consider lighting and color.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Read and sort data. Measure the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Avoid arguments or distractions. Edit and clean messes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plug a financial leak. Stay in communication. Follow your hunches. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Get good advice, but make your own decisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider a personal dream. Accept divine inspiration and discover a deeper level of understanding. Good planning increases your holdings. Completion leads to new status.