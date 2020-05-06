Today’s Birthday (05/06/20). Take new territory this year. Grow your career with focus, self-discipline and consistent action. Summer changes affect joint accounts, leading to valuable connections. Opportunity hides under big changes. Finding profits in new arenas leads to growing family resources next winter. Study, learn and discover treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Unexpected changes impact your shared finances. Discover a structural problem. Resolve practical details and look for efficiencies and ways to conserve. Shift for new markets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Go back to basics with your partner. Strengthen foundations. Connect and share ideas and energy. Pull together for common gain. Keep your patience and humor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks your work. Get the facts. Routines get tested. List potential costs and problems. Go slow to avoid mistakes. Adapt to unexpected circumstances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A breakdown with a loved one includes a test or challenge. Now is the time to get creative. Communication and action produce solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Navigate structural challenges at home with family. Adapt to an unexpected situation. Keep systems in working order. Handle chores and housekeeping. Make repairs and upgrades.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study developments. Communications could seem chaotic or confusing. Don’t rush into anything. Neatness counts. Anticipate some resistance. Present your case tactfully. Write, edit and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Compute expenses to clarify confusion and ease worries. Get down to facts and data rather than speculating on the unknown. Look for opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You may feel especially sensitive. Plan foundations for a personal dream despite how impossible it may seem. Hide out, if needed. Treat yourself with kindness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take extra time for yourself as you navigate a transition. Clean, sort and organize. Indulge nostalgic reflection. One door closes, and another opens.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies, colleagues and friends. Pull together to handle a breakdown. Conversation provides insight, understanding and resources. Postpone expansion. Work through changes together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your attention. Changes higher up affect you personally. There’s a conflict with the status quo and finances seem unstable. Simplify.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Travels and studies face unexpected roadblocks, traffic and delays. Find new ways to adapt to changing conditions and reinforce long-distance connections. Learn new tricks.