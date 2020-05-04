Today’s Birthday (05/04/20). Explore beyond old limitations or boundaries this year. Apply persistence, passion and creativity for professional success. Overcome summer financial challenges together by strengthening bonds and connections. All this change hides abundant opportunity. Income shifts this winter lead to collaborative profits. Share and support each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept assistance to get past an obstacle or barrier. Communication is the key that unlocks most doors. Connect for mutual support. Share confidences and secrets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push yourself too hard. When you need rest, take it. Physical obstacles block progress. Slow down, relax and prioritize health. Eat something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive or unnecessary risks. Obstacles block a romantic pursuit. Wait for developments. Find creative ways to express your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s busy at home. Clean messes or things pile up. Collaborate to minimize chaos or irritation. Communication clears the space. Figure out priorities together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Obstacles block your creativity or communications. Patiently study the situation and wait for developments. Catch up on reading.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect to share resources when cash flow trickles. Offer what you can spare and let others know what you need. Communication can open new possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Things don’t go as planned. Don’t give up. Get help when needed. Slow to avoid mistakes. Practice patience. Pamper yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Give in to dreams, visions and wondering. Your imagination could either run wild or feel completely blocked. Tap into creativity with extra rest, introspection and peace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Find new ways to stay connected. New leadership enters the scene. Adapt collaborations to go around communication barriers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on career matters. Find opportunities where least expected. Strategize and set backup plans for delays or mistakes. Communicate and collaborate for efficient action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Delays, confusion and errors could interfere with travel and education plans. Find new ways to study and learn. Connect with people you respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise financial plans. Do the math. Mistakes get expensive. Keep careful track for later gain. Play the game exactly by the book. Complete the paperwork.