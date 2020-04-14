Today’s Birthday (04/14/20). Your career status rises this year. Together with a powerful team, you’re unbeatable. Unplanned summer detours inspire home renovation and beautification projects. Shift professional focus for new opportunities. Resolve winter miscommunications before launching an educational adventure. Tune and practice for the big time.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Adapt to unexpected news with a group venture. Teamwork helps to navigate obstacles. Consider long-term objectives. Coordinate your response.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for a professional rise in status. Disciplined action matters. Adapt to changes that affect your industry or market. Reinforce structures for support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore your subject in greater detail. Dig into research projects. Travel directly for a personal connection. Check conditions before setting off, though. Study options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial obligations. Review and adjust plans and budgets for current events. Discuss short-term solutions and long-term possibilities. Consider potential ways around a barrier.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for more ease and fun. Manage practical tasks to fulfill deadlines and goals. Compromise when necessary. Reduce stress through coordination and shared support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The work is in the details. Modify and adjust to tune from your most recent performance. Assess and evaluate. Provide the missing ingredients.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the company. Apply practical solutions to recent challenges. Love heals and soothes. Provide compassion, support and understanding. Someone special finds that attractive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take your attention. Consider long-range plans. Replenish reserves and work together on home organization and improvement projects. Plan and budget carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all considerations. Anticipate changes and prepare the messaging. Write and edit statements, pitches and invitations. Hone and revise down to the gold.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost with your paycheck. Don’t overextend. Postpone unnecessary expenses. It takes discipline to stick to the budget. The rewards are satisfying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take action to manage a personal challenge. Don’t worry about money or spend much. Talk to people you trust. Discover resources in your networks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate moves before making them. Settle into a peaceful spot to organize and plan. Avoid risk or hassle. Adjust schedules for changes. Rest and recharge.