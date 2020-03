Imagine: You’re social distancing and working from home (and coping pretty well with the chaos) when suddenly your HVAC breaks down, your toilet clogs or your electricity shorts out. You and your family need a functional heating and cooling system, at least one working toilet, and electric power just to make it through the day, no matter what’s going on outside.

Get the full article at https://www.networx.com/article/get-help-with-house-while-social-distancing.