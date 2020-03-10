Today's Birthday (03/10/20). Realize dreams together this year. Collaborate with steady, coordinated moves. Net a valuable catch with teamwork before a romantic twist requires adaptation. Resolve summer professional challenges before discovering new passion. Make a domestic change next winter, before your career takes off. Connect for common good.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally, now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make your move. Practice your arts. It's easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct in Aquarius. Brainstorm. Negotiate, collaborate and network. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Choose fun and romance. It's easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Make long-distance connections. Confirm reservations. Share what you're learning.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family. Buy, sell, and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury's direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct. It's easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits can rise. A physical obstacle dissolves. It's easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows more freely. Discover healthy solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Expressing your heart comes easier, with Mercury direct. Share passion, possibilities and affection. Listen to your creative muses.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make plans and dream. Family communications clarify over three months, with Mercury direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Talk about what you're creating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with friends. It's easier to learn and express, now that Mercury is direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, post and publish. Communicate and connect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You're rising professionally. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct. It's easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. It's easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Translate for others who don't get it. Listen powerfully. Share views.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared profit. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Journal, draw, plan and strategize.