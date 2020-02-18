Today’s Birthday (02/18/20). Rewards flow from strong community bonds this year. Dreams come true with consistent planning. Setting a clear vision this winter leads to summertime community victories that enliven and energize. Resolve romantic challenges next winter, before your group leaps to new heights. You can work miracles together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fulfill a professional fantasy. Lay plans for blossoming growth. You’re especially sensitive and intuitive this month, as the Sun enters Pisces. Practice your healing arts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan an upcoming adventure. Research options and determine the best route. Social connections lead to growth and development this month under the Pisces Sun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Help your team grab a lucrative opportunity. Your professional influence and stature benefit from the Pisces Sun over the next month. Apply consistent efforts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get more done, faster. Travel and studies expose you to new ideas and frontiers over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and fitness. Don’t over-extend. Work with your partner and team this month. The Pisces Sun favors your shared financial growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Conditions favor romance and fun. Take your partnership to new heights under the Pisces Sun this month. Delight someone you love and delight yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Home recharges and energizes you. Rest in domestic comforts. Physical action heats up this month. The Pisces Sun illuminates your health, work and fitness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Luck and intellect align. You can solve a puzzle. Listen to loved ones, especially children. Romance, creativity and fun coalesce under the Pisces Sun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap a new revenue source. Take profitable actions. Domestic renovations and improvements flower this month, with the Sun in Pisces. Provide family comforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make good things happen. Tap into a larger conversation this month. The Pisces Sun shines on your communications, networks and connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Settle into thoughtful planning mode. This month could get lucrative, with the Sun in Pisces. Make sure foundational structures are strong. Get your gear together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your team has what you lack. Go ahead and shine, with the Sun in your sign. Provide leadership, optimism and powerful listening.