Thanking heroes

A special Quilts of Valor presentation was recently held in honor of James Albert McVay, Jr., Henry E. McVay, Paul Norman Oliver, and in memory of James Albert McVay, Sr.

The quilts are a way to say ‘thank you’ for military service, and to offer comfort and to remind the veteran that they are forever in the thoughts, hearts, and prayers of others.

A Quilt of Valor may be fashioned by only one or two individuals or through the combined efforts of many people at all skill levels. Quilters often host sewing bees to create the quilts and as they quilt, they talk about how grateful they are to those who served.

The McVay quilts were designed, sewn and quilted by Ruth McVay Howard.

“The quilts for Jimmy, Henry, and Paul were made out of appreciation, admiration, and respect for your service to our county. With heroes such as yourself, America will continue to be the best in the world,” Ruth told the recipients and continued, “David, this quilt is in memory of James Albert McVay, Sr., our Dad.”

Other McVay family members participated in the ceremony with poems, music, and personal notes.

Elayne Rye and Kathy (McVay) Oliver assisted Ruth in the quilt presentations.

About Quilts of Valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national non-profit organization whose goal is to cover all service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

To find out more about the program, go to: www.govf.org.