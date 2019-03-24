Watercolor painting is a finalist in project

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes announced the finalists in the 2019 Art Effect Project. Caitlyn Ellis, Andover Middle School eighth grader, created a watercolor painting in Johnna Smith's class depicting the contributions of Jane Elliot.

The ArtEffect Project, with cash prizes totaling $15,500, teaches students their power to effect positive change through creative storytelling that celebrates Unsung Heroes from history.

Through project-based learning, the ArtEffect Project emphasizes the creative interpretation of an LMC Unsung Hero’s story in a unique and compelling way. Students are encouraged to showcase their completed projects beyond the classroom walls in order to create positive community impact and inspire social action.