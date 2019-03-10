Talented quilter gives back to community

A special presentation was made at the recent Donuts with the Chief monthly event at the Andover Senior Center. Talented quilter Pat Huck, a member of the senior center, gifted two beautiful quilts to Andover Police Chief Mike Keller and Assistant Fire Chief Mike Roosevelt.

Each quilt was designed with the respective departments in mind.

The monthly Donuts With the Chief features Chief Keller discussing various programs and services that the department offers to the community and allows citizens the opportunity to ask questions concerning the police department and crime in their neighborhoods and community.