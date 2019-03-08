Registration has opened

Registration has officially opened for Camp Hope, a free week-long summer camp for children ages 5 through 17 who have or have had cancer.

Camp Hope takes place June 16-22 at Camp Aldrich north of Great Bend, Kansas. Accredited by the American Camp Association, Camp Hope also offers a day camp starting at age 4 for youth who are too young or unable to attend the full week of camp.

Camp Hope is FREE for all campers. In addition, free bus transportation is provided from Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita. Camp Hope offers campers an opportunity to do things that all children do and to be among peers who have, or have had, similar life-altering illnesses in a setting that lets them forget about their diagnoses while they have one of the best weeks of their lives.

Unique in its ability to assist campers’ needs through a fully functional, on-site medical team, Camp Hope campers are able to enjoy swimming, fishing, archery, crafts, bowling, miniature golf, and even a trip into the Great Bend waterpark and zoo.

Camp Hope is staffed by a 24 hour on-site medical team including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and mental health specialists. Camp Hope allows the children to see they are not alone in their struggle and provide peer support for everyone involved.

Camp Hope is a camp for children who have or have had cancer. It was created in 1982 by "Ma" Donna Brown after she lost two children to cancer. She wished her kids had been able to have a "normal" camp experience with other kids going through similar experiences. The first camp was held in 1983 and has been held the third week of June every year since then, making it one of the oldest camps of its kind in the nation.

The Camp Hope Heartland website camphopeheartland.com has more information and a link to registration for Camp Hope.