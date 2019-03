Saturday, March 16

FlutterBye Ranch, 1001 SW 140th, Leon, will host the 2019 Run4 Hope Timberrun from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. The second annual TimberRun will be another great opportunity to support the Hope Ranch 4 Women. Food, trails and fresh-air are awaiting you at the FlutterBye Ranch! For more information, find FlutterBye Ranch on Facebook.