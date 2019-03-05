9 a.m. on April 6

-Presented by Karol Ikeda of the Small Business Administration

The Small Business Resources workshop that was originally scheduled in January is now going to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Bradford Memorial Library.

Improve Your Chances of Success: Connect with Small Business Resources!

Learn how to benefit from the available business resources in our community. A local representative from the Small Business Administration will share information on how to start and grow your business.

This workshop will offer information on important digital tools, research databases, business plan templates, and free business mentorship to get you on the track to success!

To sign up, call the library @ 316-321-3363 or visit:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/improve-your-chances-of-success-connect-with-small-business-resources-tickets-53880818980