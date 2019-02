Special night for El Dorado First Responders

The Carlson/Kirby Morris Funeral Homes hosted the second annual First Responders Community Appreciation Dinner Saturday evening at El Dorado’s Civic Center.

Moments before the event was to kick off Fire and EMS units and Butler County Rescue Squad members responded to a call. They were able to enjoy the meal when they returned.

Guest speaker for the evening was Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.