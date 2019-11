This week's Food Find comes from Chez Yasu, 2701 S.W. 17th St.

Chez Yasu specializes in French cuisine and fine dining and opened about 17 years ago.

Chez Yasu's beef medallions are cooked with mushrooms in a red wine sauce and served with cooked Brussels sprouts and scalloped potatoes.

The beef medallions dish costs $34.

Other menu items include yellow squash soup, crab cakes, seafood crepe, quiche lorraine and calamari.

The French restaurant also specializes in making crepes.