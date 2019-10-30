Today’s Birthday (10/30/19). Money-making comes easily this year. Discipline and coordination with communications produces satisfying yields. Create a masterpiece this winter before a discovery shifts your journey. Income obstacles next summer lead you to explore and discover valuable tools and techniques. Conserve a bounteous harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities for travel, adventure and exploration are revealed. Go for simplicity over extravagance. Keep written records and check reservations. Others provide a boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Turn down an expensive invitation. Conserve resources and stay in action to generate positive cash flow. Your words, actions and heart align.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical priorities with your partner. Provide an arm to lean on. Support each other when you’re feeling unsteady. Listen and deepen your connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical work and fitness goals. Action gets results. Keep practicing. Make arrangements and preparations. Balance activity with rest and good food.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Abandon fantasies or illusions. Connect over shared commitments. Express your feelings with the object of your affections. Share your honest passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Fill it with delicious smells and good music. Clean, sort and organize. Enjoy your nest. Pamper family with fun and treats.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write and edit your presentation. Solve an intellectual challenge. Get into an open exchange of ideas. Fall into intimate conversation easily. Creative muses harmonize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Generate positive cash flow. Don’t lose what you’ve got for an illusion. Go for simplicity. Doubts interfere with progress. Prioritize basics. Keep showing up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative now. Focus on basic personal priorities and avoid distractions. Take decisive action for love. Someone finds that especially charismatic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Ruminate on recent changes. Process secondary impacts and challenges. Remember the ones who came before. Honor transitions and prepare for what’s ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share ideas, information and resources with friends. Open a door for someone you recommend. Others are saying nice things about you. What comes around goes around.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by old fears. Explore the wider world and investigate a curiosity. Share your discoveries and insights. Educational projects offer satisfying rewards.